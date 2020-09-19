Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

