Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $153.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.98. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $168.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

