Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 215 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $179.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.48. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,333. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.67.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

