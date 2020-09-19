Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,572 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,396,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,008,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,584 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 829,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

FSK opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.55.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

