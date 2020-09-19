Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,238 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CFG opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

