Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 215.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its position in Twitter by 183.9% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,411,000 after buying an additional 1,922,369 shares in the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $36,840,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth about $41,148,000. AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $30,700,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 120.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $58,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $31,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,520 shares of company stock worth $2,858,863. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.41.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

