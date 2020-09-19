Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 484 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 294.1% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $97.52. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.88.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,242,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,549 shares of company stock worth $3,420,458 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

