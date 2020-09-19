Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 44 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,513,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,546,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $5,394,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,210,000 after buying an additional 252,749 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $65,605,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,474,000 after buying an additional 138,107 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $435.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 175.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.05. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $515.20.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.73.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total value of $742,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,986. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

