Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 2,065 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.37.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

