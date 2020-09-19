Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) by 5,230.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBC. Niemann Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $45.70.

