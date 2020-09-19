Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 458.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,962,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,078 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,950,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,878,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,965 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,082,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after acquiring an additional 684,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

