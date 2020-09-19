Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $134,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after buying an additional 4,914,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,242,000 after buying an additional 2,138,282 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 17.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after buying an additional 1,131,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $59.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.