Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $132,000 Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.48.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $105.58 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.65.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $611,390.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,230 shares of company stock valued at $73,599,179. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

