Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $126,000 Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.21% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 66,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 523,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 183,417 shares during the last quarter.

COMB opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

