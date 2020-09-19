Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $123,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 137.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 29.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cintas by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cintas by 30.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 289.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $318.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.15 and its 200-day moving average is $259.20. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $344.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

