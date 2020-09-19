Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $120,000 Holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ALLETE by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ALLETE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,945,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ALLETE by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

NYSE:ALE opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average is $57.95. ALLETE Inc has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.29.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 74.17%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

