Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK opened at $181.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $193.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.64.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,787 shares of company stock valued at $40,920,756 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

