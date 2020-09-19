Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,065,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies stock opened at $111.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average is $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $149.58. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.