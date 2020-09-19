Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 172.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 471.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.37.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

