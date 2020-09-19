Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,255 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,747,000 after purchasing an additional 126,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,021,000 after buying an additional 29,519 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,879,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after buying an additional 61,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $115.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.84. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

