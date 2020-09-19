Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 667 Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of AON by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $201.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.53.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AON. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

