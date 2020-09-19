Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 913 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $23,121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,058,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,312,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 396,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 93,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,735,000.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

