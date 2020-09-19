Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 6,436 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,007 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

HBAN stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

