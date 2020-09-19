Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,032 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 304.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,540.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,628,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074,570 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,349,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,568,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,127 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,692,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $138,102,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $91.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

