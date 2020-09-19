Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Centene by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE:CNC opened at $61.13 on Friday. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.87.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $2,216,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $1,916,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,183,771 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.