Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 329.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 340.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,708,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,849 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $88,130,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,124,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,508,000 after acquiring an additional 387,174 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,247,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 102,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $22,047,000.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $21.51 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.