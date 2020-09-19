Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth $25,670,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $12,574,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $6,528,000.

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

