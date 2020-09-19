Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 86.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,947 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,849 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 53.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,335,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,230 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 24.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,086,000 after purchasing an additional 760,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,930,000 after purchasing an additional 483,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

FTV opened at $75.79 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $80.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.