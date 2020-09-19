Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,413 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,902. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $48.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

