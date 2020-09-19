Oppenheimer Weighs in on Dover Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Dover in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $112.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.00. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

