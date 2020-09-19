OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.42. OneMain has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,821,000 after buying an additional 1,018,137 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,117,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,427,000 after acquiring an additional 427,464 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 20.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,165,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after acquiring an additional 367,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 126.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 270,003 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OneMain by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 230,963 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

