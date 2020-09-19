Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 9,240,000 shares. Currently, 17.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $84.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.65. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $112.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at $184,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

