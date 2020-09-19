Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Sells $5,845,500.00 in Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.85, for a total value of $5,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,676.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William E. Losch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $6,335,100.00.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $197.65 on Friday. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $231.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 90.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Okta by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

