Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,400 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 372,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OBLN opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.83. Obalon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.24). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.43% and a negative net margin of 694.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.