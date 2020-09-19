Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Receives $1.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.68.

OAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum to $0.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,789,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,116,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,127 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,309 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,334,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,572,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,739 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

