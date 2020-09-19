Oak Grove Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,954.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,480.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,234.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,620.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.