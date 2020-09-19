Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) Short Interest Up 12.0% in August

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $316,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ NYMX opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.31.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

