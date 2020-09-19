Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $86,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 312,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Fortinet by 28.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 245,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after purchasing an additional 54,333 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 56.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 67,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $117.28 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.48.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.35.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $393,271.20. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $884,943.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,209.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,977 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

