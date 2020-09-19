Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 796,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141,777 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $93,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its stake in Inphi by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Inphi by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Inphi by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Inphi by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Inphi in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,493,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 11,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $1,141,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,391,940.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,776 shares of company stock worth $8,749,661. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPHI opened at $105.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $175.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Inphi from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Inphi from $126.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Inphi in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Inphi from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

