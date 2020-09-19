Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,907,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of ViacomCBS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $43.81.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.