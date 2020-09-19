Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 90,606 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,606 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of DTE Energy worth $90,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 621.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,308,000 after buying an additional 2,728,406 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $137,808,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,436 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,085 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 386.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,848,000 after acquiring an additional 604,909 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.79.

NYSE:DTE opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

