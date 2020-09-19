Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 76,648 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,263,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,648 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Paychex worth $95,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Paychex by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Paychex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 293,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 40,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $2,952,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,292,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $2,848,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $78.59 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

