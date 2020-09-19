Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 678,169 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 678,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of CDW worth $90,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

CDW stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

