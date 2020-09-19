Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,577 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.74% of United Therapeutics worth $93,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $1,179,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.54, for a total transaction of $3,586,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,600 shares of company stock valued at $11,297,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.74.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

