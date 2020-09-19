Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 55,069 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,451,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,069 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Emerson Electric worth $90,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

