Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,842,924 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,583,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,842,924 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $76,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 997,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 104,963 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,242,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 295,409 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 77.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 916.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

NYSE:F opened at $7.23 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.