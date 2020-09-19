Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,814 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Teleflex worth $90,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,231 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,368.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.40.

Shares of TFX opened at $337.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $409.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

