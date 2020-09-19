Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 102,180 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,670 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 102,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Citrix Systems worth $84,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Citrix Systems by 31.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,365 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 44.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.4% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,531,266. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.23. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.17 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.09.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

