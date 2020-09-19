Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 931,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $81,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

EEM stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

