Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 119,520 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,397 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,520 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of VMware worth $79,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in VMware by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,175 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in VMware by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,584 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in VMware by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 40,429 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMware stock opened at $141.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Cross Research raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $3,744,189.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at $15,486,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,782.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,481,442. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.